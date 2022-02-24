Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested in connection to an ongoing child abuse investigation.

On Wednesday, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that occurred at a home on Sullivan Drive.

Stewart was charged with one count of felony child abuse. A child, who was under the age of five, did not receive life-threatening injuries during the incident.

She was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

