Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested in connection to an ongoing child abuse investigation.
On Wednesday, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that occurred at a home on Sullivan Drive.
Stewart was charged with one count of felony child abuse. A child, who was under the age of five, did not receive life-threatening injuries during the incident.
She was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
