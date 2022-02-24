Win Stuff
Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that...
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that occurred at a home on Sullivan Drive.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested in connection to an ongoing child abuse investigation.

On Wednesday, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that occurred at a home on Sullivan Drive.

Stewart was charged with one count of felony child abuse. A child, who was under the age of five, did not receive life-threatening injuries during the incident.

She was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

