Hattiesburg Tigers eye 2nd straight trip to “The Big House”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ernie Watson said this was supposed to a rebuilding year for his basketball team after losing eight seniors from 2021′s “Final Four” club.

Instead, the Hattiesburg Tigers find themselves back in the “Elite 8.”

Hattiesburg hosts Florence on Saturday at 7 p.m. for an opportunity to go to the “Big House.”

“The most important thing is we came together as one,” said Hattiesburg junior guard Jabar Walker. “At the beginning of the season we were still trying to find ourselves and find our identity. And now at the end of the season we’ve found our identity, we came together as one and we’re winning.”

“It’s a good feeling to know that we’ve established something with the younger generation,” Watson said. “That they understand when they come into this program they gotta work hard, they want to establish something. The last group of guys that left here always tell them before they leave as seniors, y’all going to do it again. Y’'all gonna do it again. So, they got it engrained in their mind.”

