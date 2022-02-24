Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Tigers eye 2nd straight trip to “The Big House”

By Taylor Curet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ernie Watson said this was supposed to a rebuilding year for his basketball team after losing eight seniors from 2021′s “Final Four” club.

Instead, the Hattiesburg Tigers find themselves back in the “Elite 8.”

Hattiesburg hosts Florence on Saturday at 7 p.m. for an opportunity to go to the “Big House.”

“The most important thing is we came together as one,” said Hattiesburg junior guard Jabar Walker. “At the beginning of the season we were still trying to find ourselves and find our identity. And now at the end of the season we’ve found our identity, we came together as one and we’re winning.”

“It’s a good feeling to know that we’ve established something with the younger generation,” Watson said. “That they understand when they come into this program they gotta work hard, they want to establish something. The last group of guys that left here always tell them before they leave as seniors, y’all going to do it again. Y’'all gonna do it again. So, they got it engrained in their mind.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound...
Second suspect arrested in Jones Co. kidnapping, aggravated assault case
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted for outstanding warrants
Nathan Hill, 23, of Purvis.
Wanted man now in custody in Marion Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg Tigers
Hattiesburg Tigers eye 2nd straight trip to "The Big House"
Hattiesburg Tigers
High School Hoops - Pine Belt schools punch tickets to 3rd round
Hattiesburg Tigers
High School Hoops - Pine Belt schools punch tickets to 3rd round
South Jones High School pitcher Phallyn Clark signed a scholarship with Meridian Community...
South Jones softball standout signs scholarship