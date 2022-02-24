Forrest County Sheriff’s Department re-institutes litter program

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department is in the process of re-instituting its litter program.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says he is excited to get this initiative started back up again. He says his main focus has been the trash on U.S. Highway 49.

“This is our county, we should be proud of it,” said Sims. “Our joint state and county workforce guys are doing their part. They are supervised out there. We pick parts of the highway system, trying to concentrate on that because those are our entryways into the county.”

He says the program tries to pick up trash daily, but he does encourage citizens to do their part by throwing away their own trash.

“We get help through the Mississippi Department of Transportation. They provide us with bags, vests, and gloves and other equipment we need to pick the stuff up. And once our crews put it in the bag and put it on the side of the road, MDOT comes and pick it up,” said Sims.

Those who are caught littering will be given a $500 fine.

“I hope people can tell the difference. We are going to do our part with the joint state, county work guys and help get Forrest County beautiful again,” said Sims.

Sims says once they get U.S. 49 cleaned up, the program will start focusing on other roads in the county.

