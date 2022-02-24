Former Marion Co. NAACP branch president passes away

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The former president of the Marion County branch of the NAACP passed away earlier this week. He was 78 years old.

According to his obituary, Rev. R.T. McGowan passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Wesley-Merit Health Center in Hattiesburg around 12:30 a.m. surrounded by his family.

The obituary said McGowan was the third child of the late Roscoe E. and Rebecca Lewis-McGowan born on Nov.16, 1943, in Foxworth. He was a lifelong resident of the Little Rock community.

McGowan accepted Christ at an early age and joined The Little Rock M.B. Church in 1950. He served there as an usher, deacon, finance team member, youth director, vacation bible school director and summer feeding program director. He also served as associate pastor for 16 years.

He served as the pastor at the St. James M.B. Church in McComb for 36 years. He led the construction of a new sanctuary in 2001 and paid off the loan in 2015. He also served 10 years as pastor of Rocky Hill M. B. Church in Lexie.

McGowan served about 60 years in many offices including advocate, treasurer and finally president of the Marion County branch of the NAACP. He was also chaplain of the Little Rock Masonic Lodge #592, P.H.A.

He also served as a district usher, field missionary, advisor and moderator of the West Pearl River District Baptist Association, founding the Ministerial Alliance. He was an active board member of several business and civic organizations.

McGowan was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tollie T., and sister Claratee (Henry Ray) of Foxworth, nephews Henry Ray, Jr. & Royce, and great-nephews Vincent & Lamont.

He married the love of his life, Donnis Brown, on November 25, 1971, and enjoyed over 50 years of holy matrimony. He leaves behind his wife; sons, Myron (Carla) and Darrick; grandchildren: Kristen, Phillip, Aharon, Adam and Mya and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Yamari.

A public viewing service will be hosted at the Cook & Galloway Funeral Home, Inc., in Columbia from 1 p.m - 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Little Rock M.B. Church in Foxworth.

