FedEx suspends services to and from Ukraine

(WBRC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx announced Thursday that it’s suspending services to and from Ukraine until further notice.

This comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

FedEx says the safety of its team members is its top priority. For updates on FedEx’s Ukraine service suspension, click here.

