Ellisville approves ‘No Parking’ signs for Jacob’s Cove

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellisville’s Board of Aldermen approved a measure to place “No Parking” signs on Jacob’s Cove.

The move comes after a request by the Jones County School District’s Department of Transportation regarding a traffic concern.

According to school officials, the buses trying to navigate around cars parked on the street have become a safety issue for motorists and kids who ride the bus.

Residents living in the area, however, say they rarely park on the street and would like to suggest alternatives to the No Parking decision by the board.

“I necessarily don’t have a complaint about the signs being put up,” said Keshia Clark, who lives on Jacob’s Cove. “We just ask that if something were to be proposed for us that during the school bus hours’ time frame and that on weekends we are able to park where we’d like to park and also outside of those school loading areas.”

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said he’s very much interested in what those living on Jacob’s Cove have to say. He said the city was simply responding to the safety concerns and helping with the school district’s request. He welcomes any additional input the residents might have concerning the matter.

Several members of the community stated they are making plans to attend the next board meeting in hopes of discussing their decision.

