Columbia sets sales tax record for December

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is reporting records in sales tax collection for the holiday season.

Mayor Justin McKenzie says the latest report shows the city had record general sales tax revenue for the month of December 2021 and also record collections from Columbia’s three percent tourism tax.

The city got the numbers this month and presented them at the last Board meeting.

“That information that was provided to the Board was a little over $357,000 dollars in sales tax and of course, $100,000 in the three percent tourism tax, so we’ve seen quite an increase in the tourism tax over the past three years as well as in the past four years, we’ve had about a 22 percent increase in the month of December,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said sales tax revenues for December of 2020 totaled $337, 650.00.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.