Columbia leaders encouraging donations for ‘March of the Mayors’

Donations for the "March of the Mayors" can be made at Columbia City Hall, Walmart, Ramey's and Pic N Save.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia city officials are hoping local residents will their part to help feed the hungry, during the “March of the Mayors” campaign.

That’s an ongoing food drive for “Extra Table” that began on Valentine’s Day.

11 different Pine Belt cities, including Columbia, are participating.

Each town is responsible for collecting one specific type of food.

Columbia residents are asked to donate one-pound bags of dried beans.

You can drop off donations at city hall, Walmart, Ramey’s and Pic N Save.

“Instead of getting a whole assortment or filling up an 18-wheeler with an assortment of items, we’re looking for one particular item, so they can separate it and send it all throughout the state, to the different food pantries,” said Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie.

Donations will be accepted through March 8.

The campaign wraps up March 10 with a box packing party at 9:30 a.m. at the Hunt Club Campus of Venture Church in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

