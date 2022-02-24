Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

‘Cole’s Law’ passes Miss. Senate, headed to governor’s desk

The bill was passed by Mississippi Senate.
The bill was passed by Mississippi Senate.(Source: WMC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Cole’s Law passed through the Mississippi Senate. It is now set to go to the desk of Gov. Tate Reeves for his consideration.

Cole’s Law just passed the Senate and will go to the Governor for his consideration.

Posted by Lee Yancey on Thursday, February 24, 2022

For the last three years, Cara Sims has been fighting for a bill to become law in Mississippi.

Sims, who has a son named Cole with Down syndrome, has been working with State Rep. Lee Yancey since 2019 to make “Cole’s Law” a reality.

Sims says the law will prohibit medical providers from denying a person with a disability an organ transplant solely on the basis of their disability.

The bill was presented to the Mississippi House of Representatives on Feb. 4. According to Sims, it passed the House 122-0.

The bill must now go to the governor before it can be signed into law.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound...
Second suspect arrested in Jones Co. kidnapping, aggravated assault case
Nathan Hill, 23, of Purvis.
Wanted man now in custody in Marion Co.
Students have been paying their respects all day Wednesday at the site of the crash.
Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus
The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17,...
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter

Latest News

Lamar County board members plan to officially decide whether or not to opt-out at the March 24...
Citizens advocate for medical marijuana facility in Lamar County
Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says the program tries to pick up trash daily, but he does...
Forrest County Sheriff’s Department re-institutes litter program
The event is free, however, they are asking for donations towards the scholarship.
JSUNAA’s Hattiesburg chapter to host 31st annual schloarship exhibition
Forrest County Sheriff’s Department re-institutes litter program
Forrest County Sheriff’s Department re-institutes litter program