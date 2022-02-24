Burn in Wayne County to cover 1,065 acres

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The public is being asked to use caution Wednesday when traveling near Mulberry in Wayne County because of a prescribed burn in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The U.S, Forest Service is overseeing a prescribed burn of 1,065 acres Wednesday about two miles south of Mulberry.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Forest Service Road 202 and Will Best Road.

