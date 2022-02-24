Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Burn in Wayne County to cover 1,065 acres

The United States Department of Agriculture's Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn...
The United States Department of Agriculture's Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn Wednesday across 1,065 acres in Wayne County.(U.S. Forest Service Facebook Page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The public is being asked to use caution Wednesday when traveling near Mulberry in Wayne County because of a prescribed burn in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The U.S, Forest Service is overseeing a prescribed burn of 1,065 acres Wednesday about two miles south of Mulberry.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Forest Service Road 202 and Will Best Road.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound...
Second suspect arrested in Jones Co. kidnapping, aggravated assault case
Nathan Hill, 23, of Purvis.
Wanted man now in custody in Marion Co.
Students have been paying their respects all day Wednesday at the site of the crash.
Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus
The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17,...
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter
A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision

Latest News

Calling Putin a “modern-day Hitler,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said tens of thousands of...
Sen. Wicker blasts Russian attack on Ukraine, calls Putin a ‘modern-day Adolf Hitler’
Students have been paying their respects all day Wednesday at the site of the crash.
Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus
A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
Senate passes income tax bill