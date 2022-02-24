2022 Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade scheduled for Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 Mardi Gras season is here with parades and parties planned around the state.

The Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade will be held this coming Saturday and will include dozens of floats and more.

The name Caerus comes from Greek Mythology and is known as the Spirit of Opportunity.

One of those participating in the parade is Keshia Clark, who is entering her float named, “Crew of Nola.”

“I wanted to kick off the year 2022 and join the year,” Keshia said, “We’re just coming out of the pandemic and I wanted to get back into the normal way of living and have fun and catch beads, stuffed animals, moon pies, chips, and everything.”

“You’ll have that time when you’ll say, I’m glad I participated in that parade. You meet people that you never met, so that’s the joy about it, you come together as a community,” she added.

Spectators are encouraged to come early, come hungry and enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants before the parade.

The magic of Mardi Gras will be on full display as beads and trinkets rain down over the crowds.

Leading the parade will be the Honey Island Clydesdales along with Street Outlaws stars Jerry Bird and local star Scott Taylor.

Lineup opens at Frontage Road and U.S. Highway 49 at Dairy Queen/Exxon, at 1 p.m., and floats must be loaded upon entry. Lineup lanes will not be open for loading/thru traffic. Float captains must submit the entry form, driver’s DL, and proof of insurance.

The parade will start promptly at 4 p.m. rolling south from 4th Street & Frontage Road all the way to Hardy Street, West on Hardy and end at 38th Avenue (no throws after parade end).

There is no deadline to register their float.

For more information contact: hburgmardigrasparade@yahoo.com

