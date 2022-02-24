Win Stuff
02/24 Ryan’s “Summer-Like” Thursday Morning Forecast

More warm and muggy weather, but we’ll be reminded it’s still winter soon.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another warm and humid one ahead, but that abnormal weather will finally be forced out of the area soon. We’ll still see highs in the 80s again today, but expect clouds to build overnight ahead of a band of morning showers. This front moving through will drop highs by nearly 20 degrees, bringing our afternoons much closer to the “normal” of 61 degrees for this time of year. This system is fairly complex though, so just like the last few near misses we’ve had we’ll see this front drag another into the area before the start of next week. That brings us one more round of rain Sunday afternoon, and another slight cool-down as this final front moves through.

This finally sets us up with a longer term pattern of drier weather, with plenty of sun for next week.

