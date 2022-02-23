Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

WCU celebrates 100 percent pass rate for nursing students on national exams

By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The William Carey University School of Nursing announced some impressive news.

All of its 2021 nursing graduates on the Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses passed the NCLEX, or the National Council Licensure Examination.

Each student also passed on the first attempt.

It’s the only bachelor’s program in the state to achieve a 100 percent pass rate.

Graduates are required to pass that exam in order to practice.

“Our Board scores are always good, and we’ve hit 100 percent several times before, but those were always pre-COVID,” said Janet Williams, associate vice president for health professions at William Carey University. “(The nurses) went through a lot of adversity and a lot of issues to try to get here and get this done.”

“It’s amazing that they all passed their Boards and it looks amazing for the school,” said Katlyn Proctor, a nursing student from Lucedale. “I want to keep the record going for sure and I’m hoping we all can.”

“They set a high standard and we want to keep that standard really high like that,” said Mya LeFlore, another nursing student from Meridian. “That was a great accomplishment for the school and for the students and it shows how great our program is.”

Nearly 100 students graduated from the WCU nursing program last year.

The student testing results were released in a yearly report by the Mississippi Board of Nursing. It was based on data from the NCLEX.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Rodney Newell, 55.
Bay Springs man found safe
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated

Latest News

The event is free and open to the public. However, you are able to make reservations for the...
Healthy heart event to take place at Sixth Street Museum District Thursday
Petal Backyard Bus
2 Petal organizations partner up to provide free diapers to community
.
Laurel Housing Authority celebrates Black History Month
.
WCU nursing graduation rate