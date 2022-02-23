Three detention officers terminated following investigation into Oct. 18 death at RDC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation into the October 18 inmate death at the Raymond Detention Center revealed one officer was asleep on the job when the detainee was beaten, while two other officers failed to provide him medical treatment despite seeing him unresponsive during headcounts.

Sheriff Tyree Jones terminated the officers in December, less than a month after taking office.

Prior to taking office, Jones said the death had not been investigated to determine whether any violations of policy had occurred contributing to the inmate’s death.

“I had the case reviewed, and upon the completion of the review, the officers were terminated,” he said.

Jones, who won a special election in November to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance, did not know why the case had not been looked into.

At the time of the death, the jail was under the control of Acting Sheriff Marshand Crisler and jail administrator, Maj. Kathryn Bryan.

Bryan was relieved of duties in January on unrelated issues. She is now a witness for the federal government in the U.S. Department of Justice’s effort to take over RDC.

“There should have been action taken before my administration,” he said. “They (the officers) were still working and had not been placed on administrative leave.”

According to a copy of the termination letters provided to WLBT, one officer was asleep in the control room when the incident took place.

The incident occurred on October 17, around 5:28 a.m. in the jail’s notorious A-Pod. Richardson was “assaulted by two other detainees and became unresponsive shortly thereafter,” letters state

The officer working the control room that morning told an investigator that checks were conducted in all of the units/pods and that those inspections were logged into the units’ logbooks. The officer said he did not see the assault because cameras did not show the area where the beating occurred.

However, the investigator obtained camera footage from the control room that morning that showed the incident taking place. He also obtained footage showing that the officer was “asleep in a chair near the control panel and... that (he) had been in that position for over an hour.”

Video footage also showed that no headcount occurred at the time the officer provided.

Two other detention workers, meanwhile, were relieved of their duties after failing to seek medical care for Richardson when they found him unresponsive during the morning headcount.

Two officers conducted a certified headcount of the unit around 8 o’clock that morning when he “saw a guy sitting on the floor with his head slumped to the right.”

One officer told the investigator that he “looked at the man and he was breathing at the time. You said that you asked him if he needed help, but the detainee looked as if ‘he was just overdosed and he didn’t say too much.’ You said you told your fellow co-worker that you would come back and check on the detainee later and that you exited the unit.”

The officer said he intended to return to the unit shortly to follow up, but “got busy and did not make it back to the unit until around 1:30 p.m.,” the letter stated.

When the officer did return, he discovered Richardson was dead.

It was unclear if staffing shortages prevented that officer from returning. As of January, the jail had just 191 workers, the fewest at RDC since the consent decree was put in place in 2016.

The county entered into the consent decree that year to bring the jail into compliance with DOJ standards. Hinds County was recently held in civil contempt for failing to meet decree requirements.

A second officer conducting morning rounds that day also was terminated, also for failing to investigate Richardson’s condition further.

“You should have immediately summoned for medical assistance, but instead, you left the unit without rendering any type of assistance or notifying a supervisor of what you had observed,” that letter reads. “The detainees housed in that unit were your responsibility during your shift and you failed to properly perform your job duties.”

The case was investigated by Internal Affairs Division Investigator Marlo Brinnon. All officers were interviewed and their interviews were recorded, the letters show. The initial interviews took place on October 19, 20, and 25, just days after Richardson’s death.

An evidentiary hearing is ongoing to determine whether the jail should be put in receivership, or whether the consent decree governing RDC should be terminated.

