Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Telehealth program coming to K-12 schools

The $17 million grant will help offer resources during school hours through a school nurse’s office.
The grant period starts July 1, 2022, and should be set up in all districts by July 1, 2023.
The grant period starts July 1, 2022, and should be set up in all districts by July 1, 2023.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A telehealth program is coming to schools across the state. The Department of Education is funding the service with rescue plan relief money through the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The $17 million grant will help offer resources during school hours through a school nurse’s office. The program will provide urgent care, mental health care, remote patient monitoring and specialty consultations.

In Forrest County, FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman says healthy and happy students are the best learners. That’s why the district already partners with Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative to offer an after-hours clinic to students and their families.

“We’ve been really excited that we can offer a lot of opportunities for our students to stay healthy and therefore stay in school,” Freeman said.

The clinic is in addition to the in-house nurses and medical care on-site.

“We’ve actually increased the number of nurses since the pandemic. They help us not only with the COVID problems we have but also dealing with just normal day-to-day illnesses and different things for our children,” Freeman said.

He says the grant’s telehealth program will be another asset in making sure your kids are being taken care of.

“We’re hearing there may be some social-emotional attachments to that. So we hope that that’s something part of because we do know that that is an issue dealing with a pandemic is some of that,” Freeman said.

Freeman says districts don’t have too many details on the logistics of the program yet, but he is looking forward to how it will help students across the state.

“Take the pieces that you need and make it work and go along with all the services you’re already offering. We’re looking at a very difficult time in our history that we’ve never dealt with. So, anything we can offer our children to continue to grow is definitely going to be beneficial,” Freeman said.

The grant period starts July 1, 2022, and should be set up in all districts by July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted for outstanding warrants
Brumfield, 25, of Greensburg, La., was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and a lifetime...
La. man sentenced to prison, lifetime federal supervision following Marion Co. human trafficking sting
“When you mail checks to anyone, you should try to mail them inside a post office. ... Also, if...
Forrest Co. sheriff issues warning about check scams in the Pine Belt

Latest News

Mayor Tony Ducker says it’s impressive. He hopes to use the money wisely to continue growing...
Petal reports highest monthly sales tax on record
Hattiesburg Clinic is hosting a free colon cancer screening event for pre-qualified patients on...
Hattiesburg Clinic hosting colon cancer screening event for pre-qualified patients
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 2/23
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 2/23
'No Parking' signs to be placed on Jacob's Cove
'No Parking' signs to be placed on Jacob's Cove