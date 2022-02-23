Telehealth program coming to K-12 schools

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A telehealth program is coming to schools across the state. The Department of Education is funding the service with rescue plan relief money through the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The $17 million grant will help offer resources during school hours through a school nurse’s office. The program will provide urgent care, mental health care, remote patient monitoring and specialty consultations.

In Forrest County, FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman says healthy and happy students are the best learners. That’s why the district already partners with Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative to offer an after-hours clinic to students and their families.

“We’ve been really excited that we can offer a lot of opportunities for our students to stay healthy and therefore stay in school,” Freeman said.

The clinic is in addition to the in-house nurses and medical care on-site.

“We’ve actually increased the number of nurses since the pandemic. They help us not only with the COVID problems we have but also dealing with just normal day-to-day illnesses and different things for our children,” Freeman said.

He says the grant’s telehealth program will be another asset in making sure your kids are being taken care of.

“We’re hearing there may be some social-emotional attachments to that. So we hope that that’s something part of because we do know that that is an issue dealing with a pandemic is some of that,” Freeman said.

Freeman says districts don’t have too many details on the logistics of the program yet, but he is looking forward to how it will help students across the state.

“Take the pieces that you need and make it work and go along with all the services you’re already offering. We’re looking at a very difficult time in our history that we’ve never dealt with. So, anything we can offer our children to continue to grow is definitely going to be beneficial,” Freeman said.

The grant period starts July 1, 2022, and should be set up in all districts by July 1, 2023.

