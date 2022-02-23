Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus

A archive photo of UMass Amherst
A archive photo of UMass Amherst(WITN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Mass. (WLBT) - A Mississippi native in school in Massachusetts was killed on campus Wednesday.

Elena Lucore, 19, was killed when she was hit by a vehicle, Western Mass News reports.

Lucore was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

UMass officials say she was a business major at the university.

Officials say the driver of the car, a 21-year-old UMass student, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The driver reportedly told police that he was going home after being at the library and reports also indicate that it was raining at the time of the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted for outstanding warrants
Brumfield, 25, of Greensburg, La., was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and a lifetime...
La. man sentenced to prison, lifetime federal supervision following Marion Co. human trafficking sting
“When you mail checks to anyone, you should try to mail them inside a post office. ... Also, if...
Forrest Co. sheriff issues warning about check scams in the Pine Belt

Latest News

Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound...
Second suspect arrested in Jones Co. kidnapping, aggravated assault case
Scouring Mississippi death certificates between Jan. 31 and Feb. 16, the Mississippi State...
MSDH: New daily COVID cases dip below 550
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Sudie Jones-Teague
Alleged conspirator awarded $100K bond in Hinds Co. election embezzlement case