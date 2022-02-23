Southern Miss drops 6th straight to South Alabama

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Miles Simington collected a 13th-inning, game-winning single to rightfield to lift South Alabama to a 6-5 non-conference victory over Southern Miss Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles (3-1) played their longest game since these same two teams enjoyed a 17-inning thriller that saw Southern Miss win, 7-6, in Hattiesburg on April 29, 2015.

South Alabama (2-2) collected 13 hits and took advantage of five Southern Miss errors as the Jaguars won for the sixth-straight time in the series.

The visitors jumped out to a 4-0 lead with three runs in the third and a solo tally in the fourth, before the Golden Eagles’ Reece Ewing cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run homer to left-center for his first of the season.

After the Jaguars increased their lead in the eighth to 5-2 on a Will Turner run-scoring single, Southern Miss got a one-out single from Dustin Dickerson and a walk from Danny Lynch in the bottom of the frame. Christopher Sargent then belted a three-run shot – his first of the year - to tie the game at 5-5.

The scored remained that way until the 13th, but the Golden Eagles had a chance to win the game in the 12th. Blake Johnson led off the inning with a double. His pinch runner, Brady Faust, went to third on a groundout by Gabe Montenegro to the right side of the infield. It was the 200th career game for Montenegro.

Danny Lynch, who saw a 14-game hitting streak snapped, then grounded into a double play to end the threat.

The Jaguars got its leadoff runner on in the 13th when Reid Powers reached on an error that was misplayed at first base. After a single to put runners on the corners, Simington singled to right that landed in front of Slade Wilks, which allowed pinch runner Cameron Tissue to score.

Landon Harper, the seventh of eight Southern Miss pitchers, allowed an unearned run on two hits and a strikeout to suffer the loss and fall to 0-1. The Golden Eagle pitching staff fanned 13 and walked just three in the contest while also allowing three unearned runs. Tanner Hall got the start and gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with a career-best six strikeouts.

Collin Brougham (1-0) got the win for USA by allowing a hit and a walk over an inning and Eli Copenhaver retired the Golden Eagles in order in the 13th to earn his first save.

Southern Miss returns to action this weekend when they complete a seven-game, season-opening homestand with Jacksonville State. The series opens Friday with a 6 p.m., game.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.