Second suspect arrested in Jones Co. kidnapping, aggravated assault case

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to the January aggravated assault investigation in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jon Breazeale, 38, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday by investigators and charged with aggravated assault – manifest extreme indifference to life.

Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound and severely beaten under Union Falls bridge on Ovett-Moselle Road in late January.

JCSD says the victim, James Risner, is still in critical condition in a Mississippi hospital.

“The investigation into this case continues. Our goal is to obtain justice for Mr. Riser, and we pray that he will recover from the critical injuries sustained in the assault,” said JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter.

Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in the case, as James “J.C.” Tingle, 32, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault – manifest extreme indifference to life on earlier in February. He is currently being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $70,000 bond.

“Our investigators have worked hard to identify and arrest two of the suspects in this crime,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “It is a heinous crime and has left the victim, James Risner, critically injured.”

Breazeale is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

