Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in Jones Co. kidnapping, aggravated assault case

Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound...
Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound and severely beaten under Union Falls bridge on Ovett-Moselle Road in late January.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to the January aggravated assault investigation in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jon Breazeale, 38, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday by investigators and charged with aggravated assault – manifest extreme indifference to life.

Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound and severely beaten under Union Falls bridge on Ovett-Moselle Road in late January.

JCSD says the victim, James Risner, is still in critical condition in a Mississippi hospital.

“The investigation into this case continues. Our goal is to obtain justice for Mr. Riser, and we pray that he will recover from the critical injuries sustained in the assault,” said JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter.

Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in the case, as James “J.C.” Tingle, 32, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault – manifest extreme indifference to life on earlier in February. He is currently being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $70,000 bond.

“Our investigators have worked hard to identify and arrest two of the suspects in this crime,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “It is a heinous crime and has left the victim, James Risner, critically injured.”

Breazeale is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted for outstanding warrants
Brumfield, 25, of Greensburg, La., was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and a lifetime...
La. man sentenced to prison, lifetime federal supervision following Marion Co. human trafficking sting
“When you mail checks to anyone, you should try to mail them inside a post office. ... Also, if...
Forrest Co. sheriff issues warning about check scams in the Pine Belt

Latest News

A archive photo of UMass Amherst
Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus
Scouring Mississippi death certificates between Jan. 31 and Feb. 16, the Mississippi State...
MSDH: New daily COVID cases dip below 550
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Sudie Jones-Teague
Alleged conspirator awarded $100K bond in Hinds Co. election embezzlement case