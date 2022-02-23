Petal reports highest monthly sales tax on record

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is reporting its highest sales tax month on record.

For January of 2020, the city got $319,638.60. That number is nearly $15,000 more than the city’s previous highest month. This doesn’t include the city’s special 3% tax.

Mayor Tony Ducker says it’s impressive. He hopes to use the money wisely to continue growing infrastructure and creating opportunities in the friendly city.

“It shows you that folks are still eating out. So that’s a good thing. We do need to make sure we take care of our restaurants we need to make sure every opportunity we have to shop Petal first,” says Ducker. “There’s entities out there that are crunching numbers right now. I hope to have some exciting announcements going forward over the next several months of some other things coming here.”

Ducker says he’s also pleased to see the first three checks come in from the city’s three percent sales tax. The most recent check for the 3% tax is $87,000 for January.

