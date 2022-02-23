One more day of summertime warmth before cooler and rainy weather moves in for your Friday

This evening will be warm with a few clouds as temperatures fall into the low 70s after sunset. Lows will be in the upper 60s overnight.

Expect more of the same for your Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s with a small chance of a stray shower

A cold front will move through early Friday, bringing us a good chance of showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 60s during the afternoon.

Saturday will be dry, but clouds will linger for much of the day. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Another chance of rain will be possible on Sunday with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Next week will be much nicer with Sunny skies and highs in the low 60s on Monday. Highs will gradually warm up into the mid to upper 70s by the end of next week with abundant sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.