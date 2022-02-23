Win Stuff
MSDH: New daily COVID cases dip below 550

Scouring Mississippi death certificates between Jan. 31 and Feb. 16, the Mississippi State Department of Health said 71 additional COVID-19-related deaths had been discovered, including six deaths in Lamar County.(Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi dipped to less than 550, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday.

MSDH said Wednesday that 542 new cases of COVID had been reported during the latest 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 96 new deaths associated with COVID.

Twenty-five of those deaths occurred between Feb. 13 and Feb. 21, including one each in Forrest, Jones and Marion counties.

Another 71 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 31 and Feb. 16, including six in Lamar County two in Forrest County and one in each of Covington and Jones counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 787,938 and 11,854, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 87,822 COVID-19 cases and 1,198 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 7,037 cases, 107 deaths
  • Forrest: 21,840 cases, 300 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,763 cases, 71 deaths
  • Jones: 21,063 cases, 284 deaths
  • Lamar: 17,256 cases, 156 deaths
  • Marion: 6,925 cases, 133 deaths
  • Perry: 3,026 cases, 63 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,912 cases, 84 deaths.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH also reported 752,267 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,772,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,513,793 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,957,262 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

