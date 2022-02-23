Win Stuff
More April-like weather for the Pine Belt.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/22
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be warm and cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 70s after sunset. A few showers can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the upper 60s overnight.

Tomorrow will be warm and cloudy once again with highs in the low 80s. A few hit-or-miss showers will also be possible in the afternoon.

Expect more of the same for your Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s with a 20% chance of showers.

A cold front will move through early Friday, bringing us a good chance of showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 60s during the afternoon.

Saturday will be dry, but clouds will linger for much of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 50s on Saturday afternoon. Another chance of rain will be possible on Sunday before the sun finally returns early next week.

