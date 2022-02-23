Man wanted in grand larceny cases now in custody

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to grand larceny cases in Marion County is now in custody.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that Nathan Hill was recently apprehended.

The sheriff’s office wanted to offer special thanks to the Hattiesburg Police Department as well as the public for their assistance.

According to MCSO Investigator Sgt. Glenn Lowery, Hill was wanted as a suspect in connection to three grand larceny - taking of a vehicle cases.

