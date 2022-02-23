Win Stuff
Man wanted in grand larceny cases now in custody

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that Nathan Hill was recently apprehended.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to grand larceny cases in Marion County is now in custody.

The sheriff’s office wanted to offer special thanks to the Hattiesburg Police Department as well as the public for their assistance.

According to MCSO Investigator Sgt. Glenn Lowery, Hill was wanted as a suspect in connection to three grand larceny - taking of a vehicle cases.

UPDATE!!! Suspect Nathan Hill is in custody. The Marion County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Hattiesburg Police Department as well as the public for their assistance in his apprehension.

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office - Mississippi on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

