A look at criminal justice reform efforts at the State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clergy for Prison Reform is putting a focus on the idea that the state assigns inmates numbers but they have names. And they want the legislature to remember the needs that still exist for giving them a fair shot at a second chance.

“We can’t afford to lose time,” said Wesley Bridges, CEO of Clergy for Prison Reform. “We can’t afford to lose ground in the criminal justice space. We need comprehensive legislation that speaks to criminal justice reform.”

Clergy for Prison Reform is hoping to keep shining a light on the need for those reforms. So, let’s look at some of the bills that have been filed.

Each chamber has filed a bill aimed at creating a pilot program for “reentry courts” that would operate in a similar manner as drug courts do now.

“There are a few that are exempted. The most violent of the violent can’t take advantage of it,” said Sen. Joey Fillingane, author of SB 2584. “But pretty much everyone else can. And so if you’ve got a circuit judge in your particular area, the state, if this bill passes, all the way through the process... you could get out. You take advantage of that, your sentences suspended and then erased if you successfully graduate from the program. So it’s essentially a drug court for non-drug offenses.”

And House Bill 360 would expand the role of the state public defender’s office. Right now, they are only utilized in death penalty or appeals cases.

“Public defense is 100% burden on the counties,” described State Public Defender Andre de Gruy. “And so what we get is 82 different systems, mostly part time or ad hoc appointments rather than full time offices. And so we see people sit in jail before indictments, sometimes for months. And if somebody stays in jail a long time, their life is so disrupted that their only way out is to take a plea. The goals of this, these pilots would be to get lawyers on the case early.”

The bill would create a pilot program to put state dollars that allow the state public defender’s office to step in and help.

Clergy for Prison Reform did express concerns about Senate Bill 2244 that would provide alternative sentencing options for juvenile offenders.

“Senate Bill 2244 does not adequately address juvenile justice,” said Bridges. “It doesn’t. It doesn’t speak to case law. And so we want our legislators to take a real good look at that; maybe not move it out of committee because it needs to be- it needs to be looked at, needs to be re-examined.”

Fillingane says he doesn’t view the bill in that way.

“What my appreciation of 2244 is, is we’re merely trying to bring our state statutes in compliance with the US Supreme Court ruling in the Miller case, which said that our current statutes are a violation of the cruel and unusual treatment provisions, I think the Eighth Amendment, so we can’t do that,” described Fillingane. “We’re trying to get into compliance and understand that anytime you change the criminal code with regard to very young offenders, people get very interested and as they should. And we want to make sure that we do it the correct way in the most humane way possible. But at the same time, we do have to make sure that young offenders, if they’re committing heinous criminal acts, do receive a just punishment, and that society is protected.”

