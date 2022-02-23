Win Stuff
Healthy heart event to take place at Sixth Street Museum District Thursday

The event is free and open to the public. However, you are able to make reservations for the...
The event is free and open to the public. However, you are able to make reservations for the event by calling (601) 450-1942.(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With February representing not only Black History Month but also Heart Health Month, the Hattiesburg Sixth Street Museum District will be hosting a healthy heart event Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at the Eureka School located at 410 E. Sixth Street.

Dr. Rasheeda Crowell Hall, who is a physician with Southwest Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, will be presenting on how to maintain a healthy heart.

Attendees will also have the chance to get blood pressure screenings. For students grades 3-5, there will also be book reading for the book “Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas.”

“February, in addition to being Black History Month, is also Heart Health Month, and so we want to bring awareness to heart health and encourage people to take better care of themselves and one of the organs that is vital in our health and well being is our heart,” said Museum Operations and Education Manager, Vanessa Molden.

The event is free and open to the public. However, you are able to make reservations for the event by calling (601) 450-1942.

