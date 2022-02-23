Hattiesburg Clinic hosting colon cancer screening event for pre-qualified patients

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ahead of Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March, Hattiesburg Clinic is helping some patients get colonoscopies.

Hattiesburg Clinic is hosting the third annual Colon Cancer Screening Event on Saturday.

25 pre-qualified patients, who Hattiesburg Clinic says would otherwise not be able to afford the screening, are selected for the free test.

According to Hattiesburg Clinic, these patients are at least 45-years-old, are asymptomatic and have been evaluated by their primary care physicians for the screening.

Doctors say 65% of patients screened at last year’s event had colon polyps, and one patient was diagnosed with colon cancer. We’re told screenings are extremely important in helping prevent colon cancer.

“Colon cancer is the third most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. and colon cancer is preventable,” said Joseph Phillips, M.D. “I mean this procedure, a colonoscopy for colon screening is the best way to diagnose polyps including flat polyps, early polyps and we can remove those during the procedure and that significantly reduces the risk of colon cancer.”

If you’re interested in participating in next year’s free screening day, Hattiesburg Clinic encourages you to talk to your primary care physician for a referral.

