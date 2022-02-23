Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Clinic hosting colon cancer screening event for pre-qualified patients

Hattiesburg Clinic is hosting a free colon cancer screening event for pre-qualified patients on...
Hattiesburg Clinic is hosting a free colon cancer screening event for pre-qualified patients on Saturday.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ahead of Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March, Hattiesburg Clinic is helping some patients get colonoscopies.

Hattiesburg Clinic is hosting the third annual Colon Cancer Screening Event on Saturday.

25 pre-qualified patients, who Hattiesburg Clinic says would otherwise not be able to afford the screening, are selected for the free test.

According to Hattiesburg Clinic, these patients are at least 45-years-old, are asymptomatic and have been evaluated by their primary care physicians for the screening.

Doctors say 65% of patients screened at last year’s event had colon polyps, and one patient was diagnosed with colon cancer. We’re told screenings are extremely important in helping prevent colon cancer.

“Colon cancer is the third most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. and colon cancer is preventable,” said Joseph Phillips, M.D. “I mean this procedure, a colonoscopy for colon screening is the best way to diagnose polyps including flat polyps, early polyps and we can remove those during the procedure and that significantly reduces the risk of colon cancer.”

If you’re interested in participating in next year’s free screening day, Hattiesburg Clinic encourages you to talk to your primary care physician for a referral.

For more information on the event and colon cancer, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted for outstanding warrants
Brumfield, 25, of Greensburg, La., was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and a lifetime...
La. man sentenced to prison, lifetime federal supervision following Marion Co. human trafficking sting
“When you mail checks to anyone, you should try to mail them inside a post office. ... Also, if...
Forrest Co. sheriff issues warning about check scams in the Pine Belt

Latest News

The grant period starts July 1, 2022, and should be set up in all districts by July 1, 2023.
Telehealth program coming to K-12 schools
Mayor Tony Ducker says it’s impressive. He hopes to use the money wisely to continue growing...
Petal reports highest monthly sales tax on record
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 2/23
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 2/23
'No Parking' signs to be placed on Jacob's Cove
'No Parking' signs to be placed on Jacob's Cove