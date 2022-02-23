Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Former college cheerleader found guilty in killings of 3 Florida women

This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert...
This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert Hayes under arrest. A jury has found Hayes, a former Bethune-Cookman University cheerleader, guilty in the deaths of three Florida prostitutes more than 15 years ago, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty during a penalty phase next week.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former college cheerleader has been found guilty in the deaths of three Florida women who were working as prostitutes more than 15 years ago.

Robert Hayes, 39, of West Palm Beach could now get the death penalty.

The killings happened in the winter of 2006, when Hayes was a senior criminal justice major at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. He was arrested in 2019, three years after another killing led investigators to match DNA from all four crimes.

Hayes had been questioned, but not arrested, in the Daytona Beach killings years earlier because he had purchased a .40-caliber handgun similar to the one used against the first three victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted for outstanding warrants
Brumfield, 25, of Greensburg, La., was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and a lifetime...
La. man sentenced to prison, lifetime federal supervision following Marion Co. human trafficking sting
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.

Latest News

A new proposal in the Arizona Legislature would ditch Algebra II as a requirement for high...
Algebra II requirement could end in Arizona high schools if bill passes
candle
Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
91-year-old Jack Burkett works seven days a week at an Arby's in Elkhart, Indiana.
91-year-old man says he’s ‘just killing time’ with job at Arby’s