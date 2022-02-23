Cold front to cool Pine Belt this weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday everyone!

We are going to be on the warm side Wednesday, with highs around 80 degrees. We did have a 30 percent chance for a shower Wednesday morning, but expect skies to become mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night, look for mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower-60s.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees.

Thursday night is looking cloudy, with a 40 percent chance for showers and lows in the mid-50s. It will also be windy, with gusts up to 20 mph.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday, with a 50 chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Friday night looks be much cooler, with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday, with highs in the lower-60s and lows in the mid-40s.

For Sunday, expect a 40 percent chance for showers, with highs in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees. Skies will clear for Sunday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s.

