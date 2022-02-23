2 Pine Belt schools receiving math coaches from MDE

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several schools across the state are receiving extra help from the Department of Education in one subject.

Schools throughout Mississippi, including two in the Pine Belt, are receiving math coaches.

We’re told it’s happening due to funding allocated by the state legislature which the Mississippi Department of Education is using to partner with Teaching Lab, an organization providing math coaches with previous experience to 30 kindergarten through eighth-grade schools across Mississippi.

“They’ll be providing job-embedded coaching services, and in those coaching services that means that they will be administering needs assessments at each of the individual schools identifying what those needs are for the teacher but also for the school site,” said Dr. Marla Davis, MDE Associate State Superintendent.

MDE reviewed data from the last three years, looking at how schools performed on the state’s math assessment to determine which ones will receive math coaches.

“Math is just one of those areas... we know that we have a critical shortage of math teachers across the state,” Davis said. “So, it was important for us that we not pull classroom teachers out of their full-time positions during this first pilot year of math coaches reports. So, it’s important for us to make sure that we identified those schools that could use the additional supports but also making sure that we put, you know, the proper program in place that would support each of our schools.”

Two schools receiving the coaches are here in the Pine Belt: Oak Park Elementary and Laurel Middle School.

Oak Park Principal Eric Boone says he hopes the coaches will be able to improve student achievement and teacher growth.

“Math right now especially given that we’re in a pandemic for the previous two years, our students have struggled,” Boone said. “We see a lot of deficiencies at our grade levels. So, we know it’s a challenge, we’re up for the challenge, we do need more support. We need more people coming in that are experts in that field that can provide us with some different strategies and interventions of course that are effective.”

While math coaches are being provided to lower-scoring schools, the Laurel School District says this is a great opportunity for its two schools selected.

“Some may look at that as being unfortunate having low-performing data to be selected but anytime you can receive free support for professional development to improve teaching and learning and just to make sure that our students are at a great advantage for growing. I mean, it’s something to be celebrated,” said LSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Kristina Pollard.

Math coach services will run through June 30.

