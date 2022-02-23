2 Petal organizations partner up to provide free diapers to community

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Petal organizations are partnering up to provide free diapers to the citizens of Petal.

The Petal Children’s Task Force and the Petal Excel by 5 coalition are providing free diaper events for families with children under the age of 5.

“The backyard bus will go down to the Petal Children’s Task Force. When they come in, of course we will love on them and we will show them that we’re here to help them and to help their families as they become part of this community,” said Excel by 5 coalition member Valerie Wilson.

Wilson says the only requirement families will need in order to get diapers is to show proof of residence within the City of Petal.

“It’s hard to reach certain parts of our population so we’re hoping that by partnering with the Petal Children’s Task Force, we can gain their trust, we can allow them to know us and we can also introduce them to some of the programs that are there to help them specifically,” said Wilson.

Children’s Task Force Executive Director, Demaris Lee says this bus will not only provide diapers but will also have learning activities for children to use.

“We have a lot of parents that come in with young kids and everything. So they thought if they could team up with us and then park the backyard bus because the backyard bus allows kids to come in, play and get to read books and do things that will excel them,” said Lee.

These diaper events will be held on the last Tuesday of every month, starting in March.

For those who want to donate diapers, you can drop them off at either the Petal Children’s Task Force or the Coleman Center located on Central Avenue.

