Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

2 men in school bus arrested for stealing transformer from TV station

Blake A. Bryant (L) and Darryll L. Gunter (R)
Blake A. Bryant (L) and Darryll L. Gunter (R)(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a transformer from a TV station in Jackson.

According to JPD, WJTV reported that a 4000-pound transformer was stolen from their property.

Police say this was captured on surveillance footage.

The footage showed a spray-painted school bus along with two men, who were caught loading the equipment tow trailer to the bus and driving away.

On that same day, officers noticed a school bus that matched the description of the reported theft.

Officers arrested Darryll L. Gunter and Blake A. Bryant for the theft of the $15,000 transformer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi
Sudie Jones-Teague
Former drug ‘kingpin’ taken into custody in Hinds County election fraud case
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted for outstanding warrants
Brumfield, 25, of Greensburg, La., was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and a lifetime...
La. man sentenced to prison, lifetime federal supervision following Marion Co. human trafficking sting
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.

Latest News

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up his week-long forecast that will see low temperatures falling...
Cold front to cool Pine Belt this weekend
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up his week-long forecast that will see low temperatures falling...
First Alert Weather forecast
Longtime grocery store owner Jerry Lee died Feb. 21 at the age of 88. Lee owned multiple stores...
Remembering Jerry Lee: Longtime grocery store owner leaves legacy of love, generosity spanning decades
Longtime grocery store owner Jerry Lee died Feb. 21 at the age of 88. Lee owned multiple stores...
Remembering Jerry Lee: Longtime grocery store owner leaves legacy of love, generosity spanning decades