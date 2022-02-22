Forrest Co. sheriff issues warning about check scams in the Pine Belt

FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims is warning the public about check scams that are ongoing in the Pine Belt and throughout the country.

Sims said there are a couple of ways you can become a victim of these scams.

One is by leaving a check in the mailbox with the red flag up. Scammers can look for red flags and go through your mail to see if checks are in there.

The thieves then may “wash” that check and replace the payee and or amounts. They could also use sophisticated software, commercial laser printers and scanners, or blank check stock to produce counterfeit checks drawn on your account.

“We recently had an individual who took checks from a local trucking company in Forrest County that were in the mailbox for a local tire company and changed the payee to himself,” said Sims. “Please use extra caution when you are transferring checks through the mail.”

He said another way is they send you a check and ask you to put it in your account.

The scammer may tell you to deposit the check into your own account and send a portion of it to someone else. The rest you keep as your payment. Once the cash is withdrawn and sent, you learn the check has bounced and that you are on the line for the money.

“When you mail checks to anyone, you should try to mail them inside a post office,” said Sims. “Also, if someone asks you to deposit a check into your account and give them cash, this is probably a scam.”

One way to know what mail you may be missing is to utilize Informed Delivery from the United States Postal service. This allows you to get images of the mail that will be delivered to your address.

If you have any information on these types of crimes or any crime, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

You can also call the METRO Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar Counties. The Crimestoppers’ email is crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com.

Forrest County, Miss. – Sheriff Charlie Sims wants to make the public aware of a check scams that are ongoing in the... Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.