Unsung Pine Belt Civil Rights leader: Rev. W.D. Ridgeway

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many of you don’t know former True Light Baptist Church Pastor, Reverend W.D. Ridgeway. You won’t find his name in any history books or displayed at any Civil Rights History Museums, but Rev. Ridgeway played a pivotal role in voting rights for African Americans throughout the country and particularly, in Forrest County.

Forrest County attorney and Civil Rights Historian Glenda Funchess told us Forrest County was a battleground for civil rights. She said Rev. Ridgeway’s fight began when he and other African Americans boldly challenged the status quo by trying to register to vote in Forrest County several times in the 1950s.

“He knew that if they achieved the right to vote that they could change things in Forrest County,” Funchess said.

She said Ridgeway and other African Americans in Forrest County were denied that right multiple times by circuit clerks who would use discriminatory tactics to reject African Americans’ voter registration applications.

“Our circuit clerk was asking African Americans, ’How many bubbles were in a bar of soap?’,” Funchess said.

Funchess keeps copies of voter registration applications dating back 60 years or more. She said each shows another biased method: Asking African American voters to interpret sections of the state constitution.

Funchess said many applicants were teachers and retired teachers who would complete the interpretation then declared illiterate by the circuit clerk and denied.

“He saw how African Americans were treated like second-class citizens,” Funchess said.

Funchess said Rev. Ridgeway went to Washington D.C. to change that. He worked with the NAACP’s first field secretary in Mississippi, Medgar Evers, on testimony about voting violations. He recited his speech before the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Constitutional Rights in February 1957. Here are his words from that speech.

The glaring disgrace of Forrest County, Mississippi, is the uncontested fact that of the 12,958 Negroes in the county, less than 25 have been permitted to register and vote...

...On October 16, 1956, I was flatly refused the right to register along with 17 other negroes who were in the office of the registrar at the same time that I was...

...I know that America does not condone these Anti-American acts, but the echoing silence of the legislative branch of our United States Government has been encouraging to those among us who would defy and destroy our constitution rather than make it applicable to all.

Funchess said Rideway’s courage to testify placed him in the crosshairs of the White Citizens Council and under surveillance by the Mississippi State Sovereignty Commission, a group ran and funded by the state. She said it promoted racial segregation, intimidated and investigated African Americans involved in activism.

“Before Rev. Ridgeway could get back from Washington D.C. they had to have his home protected,” Funchess said.

Funchess said the White Citizens Council put economic pressure on Ridgeway’s congregation, and his life and his family were threatened.

“His house was eventually burned down and his family relocated to Houston, Texas,” Funchess said.

She said intimidation couldn’t stop progress. That same year, Ridgeway’s and other African Americans’ testimonies influenced the passage and signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Funchess said a particular provision in that act brought a reckoning to Forrest County.

“The 1957 Civil Rights Act created the Civil Rights Division in the Department of Justice. John Door, who was an attorney with the Department of Justice, came here with a team of attorneys from the U.S. Justice Department, and they filed a lawsuit against Circuit Clerk Theron Lynd. It was the first time that a circuit clerk in the State of Mississippi was found in contempt. So, things started to change,” Funchess said.

The judgment ordered the circuit clerk to place more than 40 African Americans on the voter registration roll who were illegally denied and to stop certain discriminatory practices.

Funchess said these tangible changes were sparked by a man with a mostly silent history until now.

