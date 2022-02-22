Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic to host ‘Spay-a-thon’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic will be hosting a Spay-a-thon event in light of World Spay Day.

This will be a 24- hour-long event, led by four clinic veterinarians.

“We have four different vets rotating throughout the day and night and teams with each one of them. This time of year we start to see all of the cats go into heat, and, so we are hoping to make a big impact quickly for our community before our shelters start filling up,” said Dr. Alicia Fortenberry from the Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic.

The clinic will also be hosting a similar event for male cats to get neutered next Tuesday.

For more information or to register your cat, you can visit the clinic’s Facebook page.

Ms. B and Kylie want you to know about some important announcements! As we're preparing for our first ever Spay-a-thon,... Posted by Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic on Monday, February 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.