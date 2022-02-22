Win Stuff
Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic to host ‘Spay-a-thon’

The Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic will be hosting a Spay-a-thon event in light of World Spay Day on Tuesday.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic will be hosting a Spay-a-thon event in light of World Spay Day.

This will be a 24- hour-long event, led by four clinic veterinarians.

“We have four different vets rotating throughout the day and night and teams with each one of them. This time of year we start to see all of the cats go into heat, and, so we are hoping to make a big impact quickly for our community before our shelters start filling up,” said Dr. Alicia Fortenberry from the Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic.

The clinic will also be hosting a similar event for male cats to get neutered next Tuesday.

For more information or to register your cat, you can visit the clinic’s Facebook page.

