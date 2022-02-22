Win Stuff
MSDH: Second Mississippi child dies of flu

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported another child death that has been...
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported another child death that has been associated with influenza.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported another child death that has been associated with influenza.

According to the MSDH’s Twitter page, this is the second pediatric death of the 2021-2022 flu season.

MSDH states that while flu activity in Mississippi is currently low, it is still being transmitted.

Children can receive their flu shots at all county health departments.

