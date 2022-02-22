MSDH: Second Mississippi child dies of flu

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported another child death that has been associated with influenza.

According to the MSDH’s Twitter page, this is the second pediatric death of the 2021-2022 flu season.

MSDH is reporting a new influenza-associated pediatric death in a child under 18, the second pediatric flu death of the 2021-2022 flu season. Though flu activity is currently low in Mississippi, flu is still being transmitted.

MSDH states that while flu activity in Mississippi is currently low, it is still being transmitted.

Children can receive their flu shots at all county health departments.

