Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

MSDH: 1,868 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over 4-day period

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 787,396...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 787,396 and 11,858 respectively.(Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MSDH said 1,868 new coronavirus cases were recorded over a four-day period, which included Feb. 18 to Feb. 21 as of 3 p.m.

22 new deaths were also reported with eight deaths occurring between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18. Another 14 deaths occurred between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14 according to death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 787,396 and 11,858 respectively.

Around 204 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Pine Belt since Feb. 17.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 87,763 COVID-19 cases and 1,185 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 7,032 cases, 106 deaths
  • Forrest: 21,824 cases, 298 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,762 cases, 70 deaths
  • Jones: 21,051 cases, 282 deaths
  • Lamar: 17,238 cases, 150 deaths
  • Marion: 6,922 cases, 132 deaths
  • Perry: 3,024 cases, 63 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,910 cases, 84 deaths

MSDH last said 752,267 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,722,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,513,793 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Rodney Newell, 55.
Bay Springs man found safe
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
Nearly three days after Letreese (or Lay Lay to family and friends) was shot and killed,...
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported another child death that has been...
MSDH: Second Mississippi child dies of flu
With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
February 21-27, 2022, is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.
Monday begins National Eating Disorders Awareness Week
If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide...
Local doctor raises awareness on teen suicides