MSDH: 1,868 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over 4-day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MSDH said 1,868 new coronavirus cases were recorded over a four-day period, which included Feb. 18 to Feb. 21 as of 3 p.m.

22 new deaths were also reported with eight deaths occurring between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18. Another 14 deaths occurred between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14 according to death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 787,396 and 11,858 respectively.

Around 204 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Pine Belt since Feb. 17.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 87,763 COVID-19 cases and 1,185 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 7,032 cases, 106 deaths

Forrest: 21,824 cases, 298 deaths

Jasper: 4,762 cases, 70 deaths

Jones: 21,051 cases, 282 deaths

Lamar: 17,238 cases, 150 deaths

Marion: 6,922 cases, 132 deaths

Perry: 3,024 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,910 cases, 84 deaths

MSDH last said 752,267 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

MSDH last reported that 3,722,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,513,793 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

