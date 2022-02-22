Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Man nominates wife as Mississippi Hero for work she does in medicine

One South Mississippi woman was honored Monday for her service to her community in the medical...
One South Mississippi woman was honored Monday for her service to her community in the medical field.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One South Mississippi woman was honored Monday for her service to her community in the medical field.

Emily Gonzalez thought she was going car shopping with her family at Champion Dodge in Gulfport.

Little did she know, she was actually walking into a big celebration, just for her.

Gonzalez has worked in the ER at Memorial Hospital for 14 years.

She was nominated as a Mississippi Hero by her husband Octavio who said she works up to 50 hours a week.

“I have watched her job change her and her coworkers drastically over the past 18 months,” Octavio said.

The couple has two children together.

“She not only cares so deeply for her patients and coworkers, but she still manages to come home and make sure our children and myself are taken care of,” Octavio added. “She gives so much and expects nothing in return, from anyone.”

Gonzalez was gifted certificates to a spa day, a steak dinner and more.

Champion Dodge also gave her a $500 American Express gift card to treat herself.

It was the organization’s 24th Mississippi Hero Reveal.

If you would like to nominate someone, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
Rodney Newell, 55.
Bay Springs man found safe
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries

Latest News

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide...
Local doctor raises awareness on teen suicides
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/21
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/21
.
Teen suicide awareness
.
Grocery store reportedly coming to Heidelberg