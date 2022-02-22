Local doctor raises awareness on teen suicides

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide remains the second leading cause of death for children and teens, 10-18 years old.

Dr. Rhonda Smith from South Central Behavioral Health says adolescents tend to have more suicidal thoughts because they don’t know how to regulate their emotions as well as adults do.

“We see suicide rates among adolescents go higher certain times of the year may be different than others, but we just really want to be sure we keep track of our teenagers and our kids. So we know what they are feeling and we can help them through those feelings when they don’t know how to do that for themselves,” said Smith.

Smith also says there are signs parents, teachers and even friends should look out for if they think someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“Anytime we see any major shift in behavior. They don’t want to go out and see their friends like normal, they don’t want to be involved with family activities. Sometimes if they are sending maybe cryptic messages to their friends. Things like ‘Y’all would be better off without me.’ A lot of those things they say they are actually trying to get a reaction from someone,” said Smith.

Females are typically more prone to attempt suicide, according to Smith.

“When we feel like someone is struggling, don’t be afraid to say, ‘Are you ok?’ It’s ok to not be ok. Let’s talk about it,” said Smith.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-272-8255.

