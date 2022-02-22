Laurel Housing Authority celebrates Black History Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday afternoon, the Laurel Housing Authority celebrated Black History Month with a special event.

Speakers and singers stood up in front of the crowd and shared experiences and songs about their shared history.

Guest speaker Mayor Johnny Magee says it’s important to teach and remember black history as a part of everyday lessons.

“I don’t think the originator meant for it to stay within the week or the month. I think they intended for it to be 365 days a year, so I’m hoping that I can share that little bit with the people here, that we don’t need to wait until February, we need to do this every day,” says Magee.

Magee recalled his memories of growing up in Laurel and the experiences he faced as a councilman and now mayor. He encouraged the crowd to continue to celebrate their history and push for recognition every day.

The housing authority also presented a certificate of appreciation to one employee for her dedication to her work in the living communities.

