Laurel CTE students preparing to participate in state competition

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A few Laurel High School students are getting ready to showcase their medical intelligence at a state competition in Jackson.

Students in the school’s career and technical education program competed in the district HOSA competition. HOSA is a program designed for students interested in the healthcare field, according to the program advisor Tisha Arrington.

“That covers over 250 career pathways, whether they want to do radiology; pharmacy; be a physician; nurse; respiratory therapists. Anything in healthcare, even mortuary science falls under these courses,” says Arrington.

During the district competition, most of the LHS students participated in the testing portion.

“They basically had to learn about different things such as medical terminology; medical spelling; behavioral health; medical law and ethics; nutrition; cultural diversity and disparities in healthcare and pharmacology,” says Arrington.

Junior Kelsey Lee placed third overall in the competition. She says the district test was pretty easy for her.

“Most of the material that was on the test, I had learned previously, like the medical terminology on what different diseases were,” says Lee.

Arrington says she’s just thankful the HOSA program is back at Laurel after being dormant for 12 years. She believes it was important to bring back because it helps the students into the medical field.

“I have one that she’s very adamant about being an EMT or paramedic. I have students that want to be pharmacists. Some want to be physical therapists. So it just travels the entire gamut” says Arrington.

The state competition will be held March 23-25 in Jackson. If you’d like to donate for their travel expenses, call Laurel High School.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.