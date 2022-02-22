La. man sentenced to prison, lifetime federal supervision following Marion Co. human trafficking sting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Louisiana man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and a lifetime term of federal supervised release Tuesday for attempted enticement of a minor in a Marion County Human Trafficking operation.

Brandon L. Brumfield, 25, of Greensburg, La., was sentenced in federal district court by U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel.

According to court documents, in December of 20202, Brumfield took part in conversing with an undercover online chatter posing as a 14-year-old on the online dating website, Plenty of Fish, when Marion County law enforcement was conducting the operation.

Prosecutors said Brumfield expressed his interest to have sex with the teenager while chatting and stated he would drive to Columbia from Greensburg to do so.

When he arrived in Columbia, he was arrested by law enforcement with condoms in his vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Brumfield later admitted to law enforcement that his intent was to have sex with a 14-year-old he met on the app.

Brumfield was indicted on Sept. 9, 2021, and pleaded guilty on June 15, 2021.

Along with his sentencing, Brumfield was fined $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and will also have to register as a sex offender.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Columbia Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.

