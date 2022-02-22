Win Stuff
Jefferson Davis Co. felon sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for possession of multiple firearms

According to court documents, Delmus Stubbs, 42, was found in possession of multiple firearms during a safety checkpoint in Collins.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that a Jefferson Davis County felon has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel to 77 months (around six years and four months) in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence also included a fine of $2,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.

According to court documents, Delmus Stubbs, 42, was found in possession of multiple firearms during a safety checkpoint in Collins. Stubbs had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, with his most recent conviction being for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Stubbs pled guilty on Nov. 23, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

