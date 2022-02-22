Jefferson Davis Co. felon sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for possession of multiple firearms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that a Jefferson Davis County felon has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel to 77 months (around six years and four months) in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence also included a fine of $2,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.

According to court documents, Delmus Stubbs, 42, was found in possession of multiple firearms during a safety checkpoint in Collins. Stubbs had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, with his most recent conviction being for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Stubbs pled guilty on Nov. 23, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.

