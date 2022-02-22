James Cohen recognized as local Black pioneer in medicine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This month, the Sixth Street Museum District has been honoring the pioneers in medicine.

This morning was the final session for the series. They honored James Cohen.

Cohen was a Hattiesburg pharmacist. He was also a charter member for the Hattiesburg Alumnus chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated.

He worked at the legendary Smith’s Drug Store for several years until he became the owner when the Smith family sold it to him.

“Mr. Smith was his mentor, and I got a chance to see him and look up to him as well,” said Patton Cohen, James Cohen’s son. “Once he passed, his widow sold the store to my dad and then my dad changed the name to Cohen Drug Store at that point in time.”

Cohen owned and operated the drug store until he retired in 1997. Cohen died in 2005.

