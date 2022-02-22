Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.

Tarik Domino
Tarik Domino(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge truck driver was accidentally shot and killed during one of his deliveries in Jackson, Miss.

“I will never forget it as long as I live,” said Trinni Domino, the victim’s sister.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn of the Jackson Police Department, 45-year-old Tarik Domino was delivering produce with his company, Capitol City Produce, at Dollar General on Feb. 19 when two individuals started an altercation with each other.

Police say that one individual pulled out a weapon and fired at the other individual, accidentally striking Domino on the left side of the body.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

“We talked that morning at 7 something, and that was the last time. I talked to him,” said Domino.

Domino explained what that final conversation was about.

“He died on my birthday. We were planning a celebration that night,” said Domino.

Domino said her brother could light up a room. He loved the 49ers, loved his job, and loved his family.

”They called him the Tom Brady of Capital City Produce, and they also called him the King of the French Quarter,” said Domino. “Because he’s been doing it for so long and I guess everybody knew him, and they loved him. He had a very bubbly personality.”

Domino is praying police can capture the man responsible for her brother’s death.

”It angers me, and I hope they catch him soon because it was a senseless act. You know? Very senseless. It could’ve been anybody there. I just don’t understand with all this violence, it’s just unnecessary. Very unnecessary. I hope they catch him because I want justice for my brother,” said Domino.

Jackson police have not released any more information at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Rodney Newell, 55.
Bay Springs man found safe
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
Nearly three days after Letreese (or Lay Lay to family and friends) was shot and killed,...
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting

Latest News

6pm Headlines 2/21
6pm Headlines 2/21
Forrest County attorney and Civil Rights Historian Glenda Funchess told us Rev. Ridgeway’s...
Unsung Pine Belt Civil Rights leader: Rev. W.D. Ridgeway
February 21-27, 2022, is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.
Monday begins National Eating Disorders Awareness Week
Netflix CEO and wife donate $10 million to Tougaloo College