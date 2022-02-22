Here are the Family Dollar stores closed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of Family Dollar stores are closed across the U.S., including here in Mississippi.

The Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public that products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the Family Dollar’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Internal records from Family Dollar show around 2,300 rodents were collected at the facility between late March and mid-September of last year. A former Family Dollar employee sent video dated January 2021 of rats throughout the distribution center.

An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents... rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings.” More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered during fumigation last month.

Thus, 404 of the stores are closed temporarily.

These stores are shuttered in Mississippi as of the week of February 21:

103 Highway 45 N, Aberdeen

222 Mabus St, Ackerman

209 N 2nd Ave, Baldwyn

4168 Highway 42, Bassfield

116 Highway 51 N, Batesville

2760D Highway 15, Bay Springs

P.O. Box 1143, Belmont

620 E First St, Belzoni

304 E Government St, Brandon

600 E Monticello St, Brookhaven

1074 E Peace St, Canton

1131 W Peace St, Canton

3376 N Liberty St, Canton

P.O. Box 1029, Centreville

310 W Main St, Charleston

620 S State St, Clarksdale

1032 N State St, Clarksdale

406 S Davis Ave, Cleveland

222 Clinton Blvd, Clinton

816 Main St, Collins

1412 Main St, Collins

1412 Main St, Columbus

202 Alabama St, Columbus

60 Mike Parra Rd, Columbus

P.O. Box 542, Crystal Springs

14916 Highway 16 W, De Kalb

15459 Highway 15, Decatur

144 W Park Ave, Drew

369 E Madison St, Durant

1960 Veteran’s Memorial Blvd S, Eupora

101 Mansker Dr, Flora

1409 S Adams St, Fulton

437 N Captain Gloster Dr, Gloster

9563 Main St, Goodman

110 N Harvey St, Greenville

2101 Highway 82 E, Greenville

1443 MLK Blvd S, Greenville

1325 Hwy 82 W, Greenville

700 Highway 7 N, Greenwood

320 Highway 82 W, Greenwood

1815 Commerce St, Grenada

100 N Dr MLK Jr. Blvd, Grenada

20014 Hwy 53, Gulfport

40055 Hamilton Rd, Hamilton

215 Broadway Dr, Hattiesburg

130 Trade Center Ln, Hazlehurst

3230 Goodman Rd W, Horn Lake

903C Hwy 83 E, Indianola

3204 Medgar Evers Blvd, Jackson

3140 W Northside Dr, Jackson

4445 N State St, Jackson

2566 Robinson St Ste B, Jackson

516 Nakoma Dr, Jackson

3366 terry Rd, Jackson

320 Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson

2019A Raymond Dr, Jackson

3111 W Capital St, Jackson

311 Briarwood Dr, Jackson

4747 Clinton Blvd, Jackson

3707 S Siwell Rd, Jackson

2820 Terry Rd, Jackson

1201 University Blvd, Jackson

4610 Terry Rd, Jackson

5060 Parkway Dr, Jackson

329 Highway 12 E, Kosciusko

604 N Broad St, Leland

327 Depot St, Lexington

332 E Main St, Liberty

401 South Church Ave, Louisville

601 S Jefferson St, Macon

115 N Clark Ave, Magnolia

67 Watson Dr, Mantachie

5321 Dale Dr, Marion

713 Martin Luther King Dr, Marks

1209 Delaware Ave, McComb

1200 Lasalle St, McComb

P.O. Box 709, Meadville

1736 Simpson Highway 149, Mendenhall

2815 8th St, Meridian

713 E Broad St, Monticello

395 John R Junkin Dr, Natchez

1196 N Martin Luther King Jr St, Natchez

188 Northside Dr, Newton

511 W Monroe Ave, Okolona

3123 Hwy 80 E, Pearl

621 South Pearson Rd, Pearl

800 E Main St, Philadelphia

P.O. Box 41, Port Gibson

P.O. Box 1556, Prentiss

548 S Archusa Ave, Quitman

202 White Oak, Raleigh

825 E Main St, Raymond

1606 E County Line Rd, Ridgeland

398 Hwy 51, Ridgeland

1115 Casino Center Dr, Robinsonville

20503 Highway 61, Rolling Fork

P.O. Box 218, Ruleville

23 Hwy 590 W, Seminary

13824 US 98, Smithdale

8650 Highway 51 N, Southaven

980 Church Rd W, Southaven

213 N Jackson St, Starkville

1440 US Hwy 61 N, Tunica

701 W Main St, Tupelo

900 Beulah Ave, Tylertown

803 E Jackson Rd, Union

2080 S Frontage Rd, Vicksburg

1305 Mission 66, Vicksburg

135 Highway 27, Vicksburg

1800 Highway 61 N, Vicksburg

5100 Hwy 61 S, Vicksburg

409 Duncan St, Water Valley

2071 Highway 51, Wesson

184 Main St, Woodville

301 Broadway St, Yazoo

760 E 15th St, Yazoo City

It’s unclear when the stores will reopen.

