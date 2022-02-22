Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man wanted for outstanding warrants

John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help locating a wanted man.

John W. Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg, has outstanding warrants for false pretense, grand larceny - auto, robbery, two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one count of home repair fraud, according to the FCSO.

The sheriff’s office said Finney was last known to be traveling in a white 2018 Dodge Ram truck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and ask to speak to an investigator.

You can also call the METRO Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar Counties. The Crimestoppers’ email is crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
Rodney Newell, 55.
Bay Springs man found safe
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
Nearly three days after Letreese (or Lay Lay to family and friends) was shot and killed,...
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.
6pm Headlines 2/21
6pm Headlines 2/21
Forrest County attorney and Civil Rights Historian Glenda Funchess told us Rev. Ridgeway’s...
Unsung Pine Belt Civil Rights leader: Rev. W.D. Ridgeway
February 21-27, 2022, is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.
Monday begins National Eating Disorders Awareness Week