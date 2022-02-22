Hattiesburg man wanted for outstanding warrants

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators need your help locating a wanted man.

John W. Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg, has outstanding warrants for false pretense, grand larceny - auto, robbery, two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one count of home repair fraud, according to the FCSO.

The sheriff’s office said Finney was last known to be traveling in a white 2018 Dodge Ram truck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and ask to speak to an investigator.

You can also call the METRO Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar Counties. The Crimestoppers’ email is crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com.

