02/22 Ryan’s “Twos-Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect another grey and dreary day with a chance of afternoon showers. There’s even a further, smaller chance of seeing severe weather should any “renegade” supercell storms form, but the chance is very, very low. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Pine Belt’s severe risk all together with he next update, but as it stands it isn’t impossible a strong storm could form. Outside of this low, low chance of damaging weather I’m expecting to see scattered showers through the afternoon, with slightly clearing skies into the overnight hours. That’ll lead to a slightly more clear middle of the week, but a front finally manages to push through by then, bringing thunderstorms and rain to finish off the week.

We’ll see one more small chance of showers Sunday afternoon as a final impulse passes overhead, setting us up for a cooler and more sunny week next week.

