Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers aboard.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – which took three years to build – is expected to leave from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean for its maiden voyage March 4.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)

The nearly 1,200-foot ship can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members. Guests will get to enjoy 18 decks that feature activities like a zip line, a poolside movie screen, and “the tallest slide at sea.”

After its maiden voyage next month, the ship will then head to Barcelona and Rome for the launch of its western Mediterranean cruises in May.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Family Dollar stores in the Pine Belt were listed by the Food and Drug Administration as...
FDA says items at 6 Family Dollar stores in Pine Belt possibly contaminated
Susan Ashley Dikes
Wife accused of killing husband in weekend shooting in Wayne Co.
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday died from his injuries overnight at a local hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Friday dies from injuries
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Rodney Newell, 55.
Bay Springs man reported missing

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
These promotions were the result of the Laurel Police Department recognizing the value of its...
Laurel Police Department promotes 3 officers
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US to impose new sanctions amid Ukraine crisis