Warmer weather might mean rain in Pine Belt this week

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says next week looks warmer, but with a better chance for rain.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone.

Overnight look for cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance for a shower. Low temperatures will be in the lower-50s.

On Monday, expect showers and possible thunderstorms with highs in the lower-70s. The chance for rain is 60 percent.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday night, with lows in the lower-to-mid-60s.

On Tuesday, look for it to be breezy with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. South winds at 10 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour are expected. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

By Wednesday, there is a 30 percent chance for showers with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Expect highs on Thursday to be in the lower-80s with a 20 percent chance for a shower.

It begins to turn cooler Thursday night, with lows in the upper-40s. There is a 50 percent chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Friday looks to be partly cloudy and much cooler, with highs in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance for a shower as well.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, with highs around 60 degrees and lows in the mid-40s.

By Sunday, a 30 percent chance for showers returns to the forecast with highs in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

