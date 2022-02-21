USM sweeps North Alabama with 14-1 win Sunday

HATTIEBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Blake Johnson and Slade Wilks combined to drive in nine runs Sunday as the University of Southern Mississippi swept the visiting University of North Alabama with a 14-1 win at Pete Taylor Park.

After drawing 4,860 for the Sunday contest, the Golden Eagles saw14,006 fans attend the three-game set, making it the second-highest opening weekend attendance in the school’s history.

The Golden Eagles (3-0) scored three runs in four separate innings and two more in another frame as they outscored the Lions 29-5 over the three games.

Johnson and Wilks, who each went 3-for-3 at the bottom of USM’s batting order on the afternoon, individually provided more than enough runs in support of USM starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep.

Johnson drove in five runs on three singles, while Wilks drove in four with a two-run triple and two-run double.

”I was very happy to see Slade come out and do what he did,” USM baseball coach Scott Berry. “I know the first couple of games he kind of struggled, and, certainly, this young man has a tremendous upside and potential.

“Hopefully, that will give him some confidence and get him going.”

In the first start start of his career, Waldrep (1-0) struck out 11 and walked only one over 5 1/3 innings, while allowing a run on three hits. Nine of UNA’s first 10 outs came via the strikeout.

“We have seen it in the fall and saw it in the spring during the preseason,” said Berry of Waldrep, “and I am glad to see how it carried over Sunday.”

Waldrep and five USM relievers combined to strike out 17 Lions (0-3), holding them to just four hits in nine innings.

Drew Hudson had one of those hits in the fifth inning to drive in UNA’s lone run of the game.

Danny Lynch added two hits to extend his team-best hitting streak to 14 games dating back to last season, while Reece Ewing also added a pair of hits and a RBI.

UNA starter Austin Nichols (0-1) allowed six runs on six hits with three walks and no strikeouts over three innings to suffer the loss.

The Golden Eagles return to action when they continue their seven-game, season-opening homestand Tuesday with a 6 p.m. contest against the University of South Alabama.

